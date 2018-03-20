

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's foreign trade surplus increased notably in February, as exports rebounded and imports plunged, the Federal Customs Administration reported Tuesday.



The trade surplus rose to CHF 3.2 billion in February from CHF 1.1 billion in January.



In real terms, exports rose 2.3 percent monthly in February, reversing a 4.8 percent decline in the prior month.



Meanwhile, imports fell notably by 9.5 percent from January, when it grew by 4.7 percent.



A report released by the Federation of Swiss Watch Industry showed that watch exports surged 12.9 percent to CHF 1.7 billion in February.



