

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate firm Hammerson Plc (HMSO.L) said it signed a 1.5 billion secured revolving credit facility at an initial margin of 100 basis points with a syndicate of twelve of its relationship banks. The facility has a maturity of three years.



This new facility, the Group said, can only be drawn on completion of the proposed acquisition of Intu Properties plc and will be used to repay selected Intu debt facilities. The terms of the new facility include Hammerson's standard unsecured financial covenants.



Richard Sharp, Group Treasurer of Hammerson, said,'This new facility supports our acquisition of Intu and is illustrative of the future refinancing opportunities in bringing Intu's secured debt structure onto Hammerson's unsecured debt platform.'



