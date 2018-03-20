

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Board of GKN (GKN.L) said it noted the announcement by Melrose Industries PLC and in particular its comments relating to GKN's UK pension schemes. The Group said these comments are misleading as to the true status of GKN's pension obligations post the combination of its Driveline business with Dana Incorporated.



GKN Group Finance Director, Jos Sclater, said: 'GKN has a clear and comprehensive plan to reduce its pension liabilities and eliminate the deficit in its UK pension schemes. We have a binding agreement with the Trustees which works for all stakeholders: the scheme members, the Trustees and the company and its shareholders. A month ago, Melrose appeared to suggest that its plan to pay 150 million pounds into the pension scheme was sufficient. Now it appears to have unveiled a 1 billion pounds plan that would achieve less than GKN's own agreement with the Trustees, at a greater cash cost which would erode shareholder value. I think our shareholders deserve better.'



GKN noted that as part of the transaction with Dana, the Group will transfer 1.375 billion pounds of gross pension and post-retirement medical scheme liabilities and 818 million pounds of pre-tax deficit. In relation to the remaining pension liabilities, under its binding agreement with the UK pension trustees, GKN has agreed actions to: eliminate the IAS 19 deficit of its UK schemes; remove the need for expected future cash contributions into the UK schemes; reduce the gross UK IAS 19 liabilities of its schemes to under 2 billion pounds; and substantially reduce the volatility of the remaining UK schemes.



