Demand for Software and Services for Insight-driven Organizations Leads to Record Sales

In January, GigaSpaces reported strong worldwide growth and profitability for 2017. Today the provider of an in-memory computing (IMC) platform that unifies fast-data analytics, A.I. and real-time applications announced that the company has achieved over 200% year-over-year revenue growth in France. The results reflect growing demand from new and existing customers for software and services that smash big data barriers to drive greater business impact with instant information, simpler decisions, and faster operations.

A CapGemini study last September showed that agile and insight-driven French companies accrue many benefits. Three quarters of those utilizing A.I. gained sales increases of 10%, improved operational efficiency by 10%, boosted customer satisfaction by more than 10% and generated new insights and better analysis. However, the same report shows only roughly one in five companies to implement A.I. in France had successfully deployed at scale.

GigaSpaces' product portfolio, including InsightEdge, an in-memory insights platform and XAP, an in-memory data grid, along with an expanded Professional Services offering are helping customers overcome the complex challenges of big data and analytics to drive real-time business results. The Professional Services organization is providing support beyond the product base of GigaSpaces, enabling any company that's incorporating IMC technology into their stack to be more effective. The organization has significant expertise in data science, Hadoop and Java (including Javascript, Spring, Hibernate, Maven, SQL), intelligent development, unit and Integration testing and is also offering long-term staff augmentation services.

"French enterprises are driving to leverage their mission critical applications and data with real-time analytics, AI and machine learning, and require the right expertise to rapidly expand their digital transformation and become insight-driven," said Moshe Weizman, France Country Manager. "GigaSpaces Professional Services are driving incredible growth for the company by solving these issues for our customers."

The French office, located in Paris, is home to centers of excellence for big data and A.I., and is looking to increase its staff in the coming months. Interested candidates can learn more and apply at www.gigaspaces.com/gigaspaces-professional-services-france.

GigaSpaces provides the leading in-memory computing platform for fast data analytics and extreme transaction processing. With GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform, and its core engine XAP, organizations can overcome the complex obstacles of big data and advanced analytics to deliver real-time business impact. Hundreds of Tier-1 and Fortune-listed organizations worldwide leverage GigaSpaces across financial services, retail, transportation, telecom, healthcare, and others.

