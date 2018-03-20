Banca Transilvania Partners with Personetics to Deliver AI-powered Banking to Consumers and Small Business Customers

LONDON, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Personetics' Cognitive Banking Brain will enable bank customers to receive real-time personalized financial guidance

Banca Transilvania, the second largest bank in Romania, is partnering with Personetics, the leading provider of Cognitive Banking applications, to make AI-powered financial guidance an integrated part of the bank's digital customer experience. The Cognitive Banking application provided by Personetics will be integrated to the new version of BT24 Internet Banking and Mobile Banking, which will be launched this year.

Powered by Personetics' Cognitive Banking Brain, Banca Transilvania, via BT24 Internet and Mobile Banking, will offer timely and relevant insights and advice - providing forward-looking guidance to help customers control and manage their finances towards their financial goals. In addition to the bank's retail customers, small business owners and managers will get access to relevant insights that can help them gain greater visibility into their business accounts, optimize cashflow, and simplify everyday money management tasks.

"We aim to offer a superior banking experience to our customers by employing the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Working with Personetics allows us to shorten time-to-market with pre-built content and knowledge that are embedded into the solution and can be readily applied across our retail and small business segments. This is a new and strategic step regarding our digital focus and proof of our commitment to offer convenient and reliable services to our customers," said Ömer Tetik, CEO, Banca Transilvania.

"We are excited to work with an innovative institution such as Banca Transilvania with a strong presence in both retail and small business banking," said David Sosna, Personetics' Co-founder and CEO. "With the move towards open banking and PSD2 compliance, the ability to utilize data assets to deliver personalized service and guidance will become a key competitive differentiator for financial institutions in Europe and elsewhere."

About Banca Transilvania

Banca Transilvania is the second largest bank in Romania, in terms of assets and the core of Banca Transilvania's Financial Group. The Bank's strategy is supported by international shareholders, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and IFC - World Bank.

Its activity focuses on three main business lines: Retail, SME and Corporate Banking. BT has over 2,2 million clients, about 500 branches and over 7,000 employees. BT is the leader of the Romanian cards' market and 40% of the start-ups founded in 2017 chose to work with Banca Transilvania. It is the only Romanian banking brand part of the Brand Finance 500 ranking, made by Brand Finance in 2018.

The story of Banca Transilvania began in Romania, in Cluj-Napoca, 24 years ago, with a team of 13 people and a branch.

About Personetics

Personetics' Cognitive Banking Brain is used by the world's largest financial institutions to transforms everyday banking into personalized interactions that help customers take control of their finances and reach their financial goals.

Featuring a unique combination of built-in financial intelligence and advanced cognitive capabilities, Personetics solutions make AI-powered banking a reality for over 45 million customers today - providing real-time personalized guidance, automating financial decisions, and simplifying money management.

Led by a team of seasoned FinTech entrepreneurs with a proven track record, Personetics has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor, a Top Ten FinTech Company by KPMG, and a Top Ten Company to Watch by American Banker.

