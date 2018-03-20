MedShr Receives World Summit Award and Explores Growth Opportunities in the Mayor's International Business Programme in Vienna

LONDON, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MedShr - the app for doctors - will receive a World Summit Award in recognition of its global impact for social good in Vienna this week. Founder and CEO of MedShr, Dr Asif Qasim says: "We are thrilled to be recognised by the WSA for our achievements in supporting doctors to improve healthcare for patients around the world."

The WSA Global Congress will award MedShr a trophy for the best health and wellbeing product at Vienna City Hall on 22nd March, in front of UN representatives and ICT ministries. Dr Qasim will present MedShr to an international Grand Jury for a chance to win the overall health and wellbeing category. The WSA recognises the part that digital innovation plays in creating sustainable social change and impact worldwide.

MedShr will also join the London Mayor's International Business Programme's B2B Life Science and FinTech Mission which is also in Vienna this week. The programme helps ambitious high-growth companies from London's technology, life sciences and urban sectors to expand their businesses internationally.

MedShr works with a range of educational partners such as Health Education England and BMJ Case Reports, as well as a number of medical device and pharmaceutical companies. MedShr offers an unrivalled digital channel for these companies to support physicians through sponsored medical education.

The London startup, which was founded in 2015, provides a private, professional platform for doctors to discuss clinical cases, share knowledge, and improve patient care. The app and web platform now has over 500,000 members in 180 countries, with cases in all specialties.

The World Summit Award is a global initiative within the framework of the United Nations World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS). WSA is the only ICT event worldwide, that reaches the mobile community in over 180 countries.

The Mayor's International Business Programme invites Life Science and Health Tech businesses to join them for a One Day Trade Mission to Vienna. This Mission aims to assist high-growth companies seeking to identify partnerships and to explore business opportunities.

