Den 19 mars 2018 offentliggjorde B.O. Intressenter AB, ett bolag helägt av Mats Gabrielsson, ett pressmeddelande med information om att B.O. Intressenter AB har för avsikt att lämna ett budpliktsbud till aktieägarna i Trention Aktiebolag. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om bolaget är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande eller om en budgivare har offentliggjort sin avsikt att lämna ett sådant erbjudande med avseende på bolaget.



Med anledning av det ovan anförda beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i Trention Aktiebolag (TRENT, ISIN-kod SE0008348767, orderboks-ID 2282) ska observationsnoteras.



On March 19, 2018, B.O. Intressenter AB, a company wholly owned by Mats Gabrielsson, published a press release with information that B.O. Intressenter AB intends to disclose a mandatory public offer to the shareholders in Trention Aktiebolag. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if the company is subject to a public offer or if a bidder has disclosed its intention to disclose such an offer in respect of the company.



With reference to what is stated above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares in Trention Aktiebolag (TRENT, ISIN code SE0008348767, order book ID 2282) will be given observation status.



