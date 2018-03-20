The most important driver of UK economic growth is likely to slow further this year as PWC predicts that consumers will continue to scale back their spending in the face of higher inflation and squeezed incomes. The accountancy giant has forecast that consumer spending growth will slow to 1.1 per cent this year, down from 1.8 per cent in 2017, before edging up only slightly to 1.3 per cent in 2019. - The Times Amazon is weighing up whether to buy sites from Toys R Us, reports suggested this ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...