Housebuilder Bellway said it was on track to build more than 10,000 homes in a year for the first time as half year pre-tax profits rose 16.6% to £288.7m. Volume growth of 6.3% to 4,741 homes, together with average selling price growth of 7.7% to £275,945 drove an increase in operating profit to £294.2m from £252.6m. The interim dividend was lifted 28% to 48p a share. Bellway said its forward order book at March 11 was 7.7% ahead at £1.52bn, made up of 5,485 homes. Chief executive John ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...