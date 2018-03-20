sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.03.2018 | 09:22
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Corral Petroleum Holdings AB: Investor Call Q4 2017 Presentation

STOCKHOLM, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Amongother things, this presentation is intended to be used in connection with the scheduled international conference call for investors and analysts held today, March 20, 2018 at 3:00 pm CET. The dial-in number isUS +1-212-999-6659, UK +44(0)20-3003-2666 and Sweden +46(0)8-505-204-24 meeting code: Corral.

This presentation has been prepared by Corral Petroleum Holdings AB (publ) and/or its subsidiaries and affiliates. The information contained in this presentation is for information purposes only.

For further information, please contact:

Amelie Wilson
Investor Relations Manager
Tel: + 46-10-450 10 21
Email: amelie.wilson@preem.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/r/investor-call-q4-2017-presentation,c2474608

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/2818/2474608/807979.pdf

Presentation for the fourth quarter, 2017

http://news.cision.com/corral-petroleum-holdings-ab/i/41a3402,c2367863

41A3402


© 2018 PR Newswire