

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Publicis Groupe SA (PGPEF.PK, PUBGY.PK) said it aims to deliver an accelerated 5% to 10% Headline earnings per share growth per annum over the next 3 years, at constant currencies, reflecting to continuous organic growth improvement, margin expansion and contribution of acquisitions to earnings. The company noted that the objective is to post an accelerated organic revenue growth rate over 2018-2020 with the aim to reach +4% in 2020.



Free cash flow generation is expected to remain strong and Publicis Groupe's balance sheet will remain solid. With a dividend pay-out of about 45%, dividend growth is due to accelerate over the next 3 years.



The company noted that the objective is to post an accelerated organic revenue growth rate over 2018-2020 with the aim to reach +4% in 2020, representing an incremental 900 million euros revenue over the next three years. This acceleration is expected to come from 1) direct revenue generated by the three strategic game changers for 650 million euros with the Top 100 clients and 2) revenue resulting from cross-selling with existing clients and new business with new clients for 600 million euros. Both should largely override the 350 million euros attrition of more mature business.



Publicis Groupe also targets to expand its operating margin rate by 30 to 50 basis points every year until 2020. This includes a 450 million euros cost saving plan, fully aligned with the Groupe's strategy.



Publicis Groupe said today holds its first investor day since 2013 to present its strategy and execution plan: Sprint To The Future. The Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe has approved this plan and gives it full support to the strategy.



Publicis Groupe noted that it has implemented a best-in-class delivery model by gathering execution and production capabilities in India, Colombia, Costa-Rica and Mauritius. The organization will be developed further by increasing the headcount of these delivery centers from 8,700 to 13,000 by 2020, and reorganising expertise to deliver data, analytics, technology, content, digital production in a seamless way to all of the Groupe's agencies.



Publicis Groupe has already announced the creation of Marcel, a platform that will re-invent the way talents works in the future, by connecting all of its 80,000 employees. This platform is much more than a tool. It is a new way to work, to share, to learn and to create at the service of the Groupe's clients and talent. By 2020, 90% of the Groupe's employees will be connected.



Publicis Groupe is investing in its strategic expertise. The Groupe's talent will be the priority with hiring, training, development and re-skilling for an amount of 300 million euros over 2018-2020. Dedicated capex for Marcel, Publicis People Cloud and automation will represent 100 million euros over the next 3 years, and bolt-on acquisitions in the fields of data, dynamic creativity and digital business transformation should reach 300 to 500 million euros per year between 2018-2020.



The cost saving plan is aimed at financing a 300 million euros operational investment plan over 2018- 2020 that will support the growth coming from the game changers. Those investments will bededicated to the Groupe's talent through hiring, training, development and re-skilling.



Publicis Groupe anticipates the investment dedicated to a bolt-on acquisition plan could amount to 300 to 500 million euros per year over 2018-2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX