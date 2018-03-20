Statkraft AS Announces Tender Offer

for its €500,000,000 6.625 per cent. Notes due 2 April 2019

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT (SEE "OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS" BELOW)

20 March 2018. Statkraft AS (the Company) announces today an invitation to holders of its €500,000,000 6.625 per cent. Notes due 2 April 2019 (ISIN: XS0421565150) (the Notes) to tender such Notes for purchase by the Company for cash (the Offer). The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the tender offer memorandum dated 20 March 2018 (the Tender Offer Memorandum) prepared by the Company, and is subject to the offer restrictions set out below and as more fully described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum are (subject to distribution restrictions) available from the Tender Agent as set out below. Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meanings given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Rationale for the Offer

The Offer is being made to proactively optimize the Company's cost of debt and balance sheet structure.

Summary of the Offer

A summary of certain of the terms of the Offer appears below:

Description

of the Notes ISIN/ Common Code Outstanding

Nominal Amount Purchase Yield* Amount subject

to the Offer €500,000,000

6.625 per cent. Notes

due 2 April 2019 XS0421565150 / 042156515 €500,000,000 -0.35 per cent. Any and all * For information purposes only, the Purchase Price will, when determined in the manner described the Tender Offer Memorandum on the basis of a Settlement Date of 28 March 2018, be 107.096 per cent.. Should the Settlement Date differ from 28 March 2018, the Purchase Price will be recalculated, all as further described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Details of the Offer

Purchase Price and Accrued Interest

The Company will pay, for Notes accepted by it for purchase pursuant to the Offer, a cash purchase price (the Purchase Price) to be determined in accordance with market convention by reference to a purchase yield of -0.35 per cent. (the Purchase Yield).

The Company will also pay an Accrued Interest Payment in respect of Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer.

Tender Instructions

In order to participate in, and be eligible to receive the Purchase Price and the Accrued Interest Payment pursuant to, the Offer, Noteholders must validly tender their Notes by delivering, or arranging to have delivered on their behalf, a valid Tender Instruction that is received by the Tender Agent by 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 26 March 2018 unless extended, re-opened or terminated as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum.Tender Instructions will be irrevocable except in the limited circumstances described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Tender Instructions must be submitted in respect of a minimum nominal amount of Notes of no less than €50,000, being the minimum denomination of the Notes, and may be submitted in integral amounts of €1,000 thereafter.

Indicative Timetable for the Offer

Events Times and Dates Commencement of the Offer Announcement of Offer. Tender Offer Memorandum available from the Tender Agent, upon request. 20 March 2018 Expiration Deadline Final deadline for receipt of valid Tender Instructions by the Tender Agent in order for Noteholders to be able to participate in the Offer. 4.00 p.m. (London time) on 26 March 2018 Announcement of Results Announcement of whether the Company will accept valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Offer and, if so accepted, the aggregate nominal amount of the Notes accepted for purchase and confirmation of the Purchase Price and the Accrued Interest. As soon as reasonably practicable on 27 March 2018 Settlement Date Expected Settlement Date for the Offer. 28 March 2018

The Company may, in its sole discretion, extend, re-open, amend, waive any condition of or terminate the Offer at any time (subject to applicable law and as provided in the Tender Offer Memorandum) and the above times and dates are subject to the right of the Company to so extend, re-open, amend and/or terminate the Offer.

Noteholders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold Notes when such intermediary would need to receive instructions from a Noteholder in order for that Noteholder to be able to participate in, or (in the limited circumstances in which revocation is permitted) revoke their instruction to participate in, the Offer by the deadlines set out above.The deadlines set by any such intermediary and each Clearing System for the submission and withdrawal of Tender Instructions will be earlier than the relevant deadlines set out above and in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Unless stated otherwise, announcements in connection with the Offer will be madeby the Company by (i) publication through RNS and (ii) the delivery of notices to the Clearing Systems for communication to Direct Participants. Such announcements may also be made (a) on the relevant Reuters Insider Screen and/or (b) by the issue of a press release to a Notifying News Service. Copies of all such announcements, press releases and notices can also be obtained upon request from the Tender Agent, the contact details for which are below. Significant delays may be experienced where notices are delivered to the Clearing Systems and Noteholders are urged to contact the Tender Agent for the relevant announcements during the course of the Offer. In addition, Noteholders may contact the Dealer Managers for information using the contact details below.

Noteholders are advised to read carefully the Tender Offer Memorandum for full details of and information on the procedures for participating in the Offer.

BNP Paribas and Société Générale are acting as Dealer Managers for the Offer and Lucid Issuer Services Limited is acting as Tender Agent.

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Offer may be directed to the Dealer Managers.

Dealer Managers BNP Paribas

10 Harewood Avenue

London NW1 6AA





Telephone: +44 20 7595 8668

Attention: Liability Management group

Email: liability.management@bnpparibas.com Société Générale

Tours Societe Generale

17, Cours Valmy

92987 Paris La Defense Cedex

France



Telephone: +33 142 12 32 40

Attention: Liability Management

Email: liability.management@sgcib.com

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the delivery of Tender Instructions may be directed to the Tender Agent.

The Tender Agent Lucid Issuer Services Limited

Tankerton Works

12 Argyle Walk

London WC1H 8HA



Telephone: +44 20 7704 0880

Attention: Arlind Bytyqi

Email: statkraft@lucid-is.com

This announcement is released by Statkraft AS and contains information that qualified or may have qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), encompassing information relating to the Offer described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Geir Bangsund, Senior Vice President, Treasury at Statkraft AS.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

DISCLAIMER This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Tender Offer Memorandum. This announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum contain important information which should be read carefully before any decision is made with respect to the Offer. If any Noteholder is in any doubt as to the action it should take, it is recommended to seek its own financial advice, including in respect of any tax consequences, from its broker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent financial, tax or legal adviser. Any individual or company whose Notes are held on its behalf by a broker, dealer, bank, custodian, trust company or other nominee must contact such entity if it wishes to tender such Notes pursuant to the Offer.

The Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent are acting exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the arrangements described in this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum and will not be responsible to any Noteholder for providing the protections which would be afforded to customers of the Dealer Managers or the Tender Agent, as applicable, or for advising any other person in connection with the Offer. None of the Company, the Dealer Managers or the Tender Agent makes any recommendation as to whether Noteholders should tender Notes pursuant to the Offer.

OFFER AND DISTRIBUTION RESTRICTIONS

The distribution of this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement and/or the Tender Offer Memorandum comes are required by each of the Company, the Dealer Managers and the Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. Neither this announcement nor the Tender Offer Memorandum constitutes an offer to buy or a solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes (and tenders of Notes in the Offer will not be accepted from Noteholders) in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue sky or other laws require the Offer to be made by a licensed broker or dealer and any Dealer Manager or any of their respective affiliates is such a licensed broker or dealer in any such jurisdiction, the Offer shall be deemed to be made by such Dealer Manager or such affiliate, as the case may be, on behalf of the Company in such jurisdiction.

United States. The Offer is not being made, and will not be made, directly or indirectly in or into, or by use of the mails of, or by any means or instrumentality of interstate or foreign commerce of or of any facilities of a national securities exchange of, the United States. This includes, but is not limited to, facsimile transmission, electronic mail, telex, telephone, the internet and other forms of electronic communication. The Notes may not be tendered in the Offer by any such use, means, instrumentality or facility from or within the United States or by persons located or resident in the United States. Accordingly, copies of this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other documents or materials relating to the Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly mailed or otherwise transmitted, distributed or forwarded (including, without limitation, by custodians, nominees or trustees) in or into the United States or to any persons located or resident in the United States. Any purported tender of Notes in the Offer resulting directly or indirectly from a violation of these restrictions will be invalid and any purported tender of Notes made by, or by any person located in the United States or any agent, fiduciary or other intermediary acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal giving instructions from within the United States will be invalid and will not be accepted. Each holder of Notes participating in the Offer will represent that it is not located in the United States and it is not participating in the Offer from the United States, or it is acting on a non-discretionary basis for a principal located outside the United States that is not giving an order to participate in the Offer from the United States. For the purposes of this paragraph, United States means the United States of America, its territories and possessions (including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, Wake Island and the Northern Mariana Islands), any state of the United States of America and the District of Columbia.

Italy. None of the Offer, this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other documents or materials relating to the Offer has been or will be submitted to the clearance procedures of the Commissione Nazionale per le Società e la Borsa (CONSOB) pursuant to Italian laws and regulations. The Offer is being carried out in the Republic of Italy (Italy) as an exempted offer pursuant to article 101-bis, paragraph 3-bis of the Legislative Decree No. 58 of 24 February 1998, as amended (the Financial Services Act) and article 35-bis, paragraph 4 of CONSOB Regulation No. 11971 of 14 May 1999, as amended. Holders or beneficial owners of the Notes may tender their Notes in the Offer through authorised persons (such as investment firms, banks or financial intermediaries permitted to conduct such activities in Italy in accordance with the Financial Services Act, CONSOB Regulation No. 16190 of 29 October 2007, as amended from time to time, and Legislative Decree No. 385 of 1 September 1993, as amended) and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations or with requirements imposed by CONSOB or any other Italian authority.

United Kingdom. The communication of this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum and any other documents or materials relating to the Offer is not being made and such documents and/or materials have not been approved by an authorised person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Accordingly, such documents and/or materials are not being distributed to, and must not be passed on to, the general public in the United Kingdom. The communication of such documents and/or materials as a financial promotion is only being made to those persons in the United Kingdom falling within the definition of investment professionals (as defined in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the Financial PromotionOrder)) or persons falling within Article 43 of the Financial Promotion Order, or any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be made under the Financial Promotion Order.

France. The Offer is not being made, directly or indirectly, to the public in the Republic of France (France). None of this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum or any other document or material relating to the Offer has been or shall be distributed to the public in France and only (i) providers of investment services relating to portfolio management for the account of third parties (personnes fournissant le service d'investissement de gestion de portefeuille pour compte de tiers) and/or (ii) qualified investors (investisseurs qualifiés), other than individuals, acting for their own account, all as defined in, and in accordance with, Articles L.411-1, L.411-2 and D.411-1 of the French Code monétaire et financier, are eligible to participate in the Offer. Neither this announcement nor the Tender Offer Memorandum have been or will be submitted for clearance to or approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

Belgium. The Offer is not being made, directly or indirectly, to the public in Belgium. None of this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum or any other documents or materials relating to the Offer have been submitted to or will be submitted for approval or recognition to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten / Financial Services and Markets Authority) and, accordingly, the Offer may not be made in Belgium by way of a public offering, as defined in Articles 3 and 6 of the Belgian Law of 1 April 2007 on public takeover bids as amended or replaced from time to time. Accordingly, the Offer may not be advertised and the Offer will not be extended, and none of this announcement, the Tender Offer Memorandum or any other documents or materials relating to the Offer (including any memorandum, information circular, brochure or any similar documents) has been or shall be distributed or made available, directly or indirectly, to any person in Belgium other than "qualified investors" in the sense of Article 10 of the Belgian Law of 16 June 2006 on the public offer of investment instruments and the admission to trading of investment instruments on a regulated market (as amended from time to time), acting on their own account. Insofar as Belgium is concerned, this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum have been issued only for the personal use of the above qualified investors and exclusively for the purpose of the Offer. Accordingly, the information contained in this announcement and the Tender Offer Memorandum may not be used for any other purpose or disclosed to any other person in Belgium.

For additional information:

Funding Manager Stephan Skaane, tel.: +47 24 06 83 06 / +47 905 13 652

VP Tron Ringstad, tel.:+47 24 06 73 12 / +47 992 93 670

Statkraft AS is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. Statkraft and its subsidiaries (the Group) produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft AS is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has 3600 employees in 16 countries.

