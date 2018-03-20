

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence decreased in March after remaining stable in the previous month, survey data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to 71.3 in March from 72.3 in February.



The financial situation expectation of household index fell to 90.6 in March from 91.3 in the prior month.



Similarly, the indicator for country's general economic situation expectations worsened to 95.1 from 96.8.



The number of people unemployed expectation index decreased by 2.4 percent to 73.5 from 75.3. Meanwhile, the probability of saving index rose from 25.7 to 26.0.



