Dienstag, 20.03.2018

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire
London, March 20

Fidessa group plc (Company)

20th March 2018

Today the Company has circulated its 2017 Annual Report and Accounts together with the Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy to its shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, copies of the 2017 Annual Report and Accounts, Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy will today be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Copies of the 2017 Annual Report and Accounts, Notice of the 2018 Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.fidessa.com.


© 2018 PR Newswire