

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Man SE (MAGOF.PK) reported that its operating profit increased significantly in 2017 to 566 million euros, an increase of 362 million euros, from prior year. Sales revenue growth and the PACE2017 program for the future at MAN Truck & Bus were strong earnings drivers. The MAN Group's operating return on sales rose sharply from 1.5% to 3.9%.



The MAN Group increased its order intake by 12% to 16.1 billion euros in 2017. Group sales revenue in the year came in at 14.3 billion euros, representing growth of 6%.



The MAN Group said its operating profit will be roughly on a level with the previous year in 2018. The MAN Group anticipates slight growth in sales revenue in 2018, to which all divisions are likely to contribute.



