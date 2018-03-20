Howard Nowell has joined PGIM as managing director of the company's Institutional Relationship Group in London, committed to serving large institutional clients in the U.K. and Europe and establishing new relationships throughout the region. PGIM, Inc., among the world's top 10 asset managers with more than $1 trillion in assets under management, is the global investment management businesses of U.S.-based Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE: PRU).

Nowell, most recently a managing director with BlackRock's institutional client business in the U.K., oversaw investment strategies for several top 100 U.K. pensions schemes, with £5 billion to £20 billion of assets. He will bring his 25 years of experience at large global asset management and professional service firms to help PGIM expand trusted, strategic relationships with clients, with a focus on chief investment officers. He'll also provide insight on issues such as asset allocation and risk management. Nowell will report to Michael Samaha, managing director of PGIM's Institutional Relationship Group for Europe and the Middle East. His appointment became effective March 1, 2018.

"Howard's leadership and innovative thinking makes him a perfect partner who can help our clients create investment strategies that offer them the best opportunities to meet their goals," said Samaha. "His business acumen, influential network and experience with large U.K. institutional pension funds will add value for our clients and continue our growth in the region."

Before joining BlackRock, Nowell was vice president, head of EMEA sales for Janus Capital Group, responsible for sales teams covering institutional and financial intermediary markets in the U.K., Europe and the Middle East. He has also served as director of corporate marketing for UBS Global Asset Management and held a variety of roles at KPMG, where he provided strategic advice and pensions scheme design to defined contribution plans and established a new marketing team to support the employee benefit and tax practice. He holds a bachelor's degree in business from University of Central Lancashire in Preston, England.

Through its affiliates, PGIM has managed assets on behalf of U.K. institutions for many years. PGIM's asset management businesses include PGIM Fixed Income, PGIM Real Estate, Jennison Associates, QMA, Pricoa Capital Group and PGIM Real Estate Finance, offering capabilities in public markets fixed income and equity, public and private markets real estate and private debt.

About PGIM

PGIM, the global investment management businesses of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI), ranks among the top 10 largest asset managers in the world, with more than $1 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2017, and over 3,600 employees in 16 countries across five continents.*PGIM is comprised of autonomous asset management businesses each specializing in a particular asset class with a focused investment approach. This model offers investors diversified solutions through investment strategies across asset classes and geographies, including public equities, public and private fixed income, commercial mortgages and real estate. Through consistent investment processes, risk management expertise and innovative strategies, PGIM works with investors worldwide to help them realize a wide range of business objectives. For more information, visit www.pgim.com.

Prudential Financial, Inc. of the United States is not affiliated with Prudential plc, which is headquartered in the United Kingdom. For more information please visit news.prudential.com.

*As ranked in Investment Pensions Europe Top 400 Asset Managers list, June 2017; based on PFI total worldwide assets under management as of December 31, 2016. AUM and other data as of December 31, 2017.

