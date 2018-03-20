Terry Igharoro, leading authority in Blockchain, was invited to speak about demystifying Blockchain

The world is a different place from the one we knew just a decade ago, and it's all down to computers. In a digital landscape that's changing every day, it can be hard for organisations to keep up. Smart IoT 2018 is a ground breaking event that answers all the big questions, from how to manage big data to what Blockchain can mean for global businesses.

The two day event at London's ExCeL features talks and presentations from some of the biggest names in business and technology. Database guru and Blockchain entrepreneur Terry Igharoro is one of them, and joins an expert panel on the subject of Demystifying Blockchain.

As an experienced database architect and development guru, Igharoro has long been an authority on all things IT. He created InventoryClub to solve the global challenges of inventory finance by giving merchants access to micro-finance opportunities using the Blockchain. It is the first inventory finance marketplace specifically catering to the needs of the Commonwealth, it enables members to share growth and profits whilst contributing to the wider economy.

The entrepreneur is no stranger to executive committees, and was also a panelist at the All Party Parliamentary Group for Blockchain. APPG Blockchain's mission was to ensure that industry and society benefit from the full potential of Blockchain, whilst making the UK a leader in its innovation and implementation.

Speaking about Smart IoT 2018, Igharoro outlined what participants can expect from his panel. "We will be exploring what Blockchain is, looking at various use cases and discussing the advantages of combining IoT with Blockchain technology."

Smart IoT is a two day event taking place on 21st and 22nd March. More details, including the full programme, can be found at https://www.smartiotlondon.com. InventoryClub is based in London's Nursery Road- for further information visit www.inventoryclub.com

