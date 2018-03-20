Auth0 Announces Key Distribution Partnership with AppXite

LONDON, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 (https://auth0.com/), a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), has announced a new partnership with AppXite (https://appxite.com/), a global leader in SaaS solutions aggregation and fully owned subsidiary of Atea (https://www.atea.com/). Auth0's identity and access management platform will be added to AppXite's SaaS offering, adding even more value to its global reseller offering.

Auth0's Universal Identity platform will now be accessible to AppXite's extensive global network of managed service providers (MSPs), value-added resellers (VARs), and systems integrators (SIs) around the world. AppXite's reseller network can integrate Auth0's identity platform into their own offering to increase profitability, expand market share, and help their customers thrive in today's cloud economy.

"Over the past few years, we have noticed a marked increase in demand for identity management. Companies are realizing the complexity of trying to handle internally and are turning to us for solutions," said Nicolas Albana, CEO of AppXite. "We strongly believe in Auth0 as a proven, industry standard authentication and authorization solution provider and we use their solutions in all our IP development efforts as strategic vendor."

AppXite selects technology solutions based on their ability to provide its partners with recurring revenues, strong margins, and competitive advantages. The company has even implemented Auth0 internally based on its value to the organization in easily managing the digital identities of their customer, partners, and employees.

"Our growth in 2018 will be attributed, in part, to the incredible partnerships we make in the channel that enable us to reach a wider network of customers," said Andrew Morris, EMEA Alliances and Channels Director. "Our partnership with AppXite marks an exciting step and we are looking forward to providing our identity platform to their huge reseller network."

Auth0 also recently joined the Google Cloud Platfor (https://auth0.com/learn/gcp/)m (https://auth0.com/learn/gcp/) as a technology partner. For more information on the Auth0 Partner Program, or to join, please visit: https://auth0.com/partners (https://auth0.com/partners).

About Auth0

Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), provides thousands of customers in every market sector with the only identity solution they need for their web, mobile, IoT, and internal applications. Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures more than 1.5B logins per month, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises. The company's U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and additional offices in Buenos Aires, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, support its customers that are located in 70+ countries.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com (https://auth0.com/) or follow @auth0 on Twitter (https://twitter.com/auth0).

