

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound climbed against its major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday.



The pound hit a 3-week high of 149.79 against the yen, from a low of 148.58 hit at 7:45 pm ET.



The pound advanced to 1.4063 against the dollar, 1.3375 versus the franc and 0.8776 versus the euro, off its early lows of 1.4020, 1.3332 and 0.8799, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the pound is seen around 1.43 against the dollar, 1.37 versus the franc, 153.00 against the yen and 0.86 versus the euro.



