

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares were little changed on Tuesday as a technology selloff faded and investors welcomed a preliminary deal on a transitional agreement that will lead to the orderly withdrawal of the U.K. Traders also looked ahead to the Fed and BoE meetings due this week for further direction.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally higher at 5,224 in opening deals after declining 1.1 percent the previous day.



Publicis Groupe shares advanced 0.9 percent. The advertising giant said it aims to deliver an accelerated 5-10 percent headline earnings per share growth per annum over the next 3 years, at constant currencies.



Food company Danone rose half a percent after launching its first 300 million euros ($370 million) social bond to finance and refinance projects.



Tyre maker Michelin was little changed after it agreed to buy British engineering company Fenner for 1.2 billion pounds ($1.7 billion).



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX