French tyre manufacturer Michelin has agreed to buy UK engineering company Fenner in a deal worth around £1.3bn. Under the terms of the transaction, Fenner shareholders will receive 610p in cash per share, which is a premium of around 31% to the closing price of 467p on 16 March. Fenner shareholders will also receive a dividend of up to 2.1p per share to be declared around 25 April. Fenner said its directors consider the offer to be "fair and reasonable" and intend to unanimously recommend that ...

