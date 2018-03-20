A day after it emerged that it had recently rejected a £5bn offer from French shopping centre operator Klepierre, Hammerson said it has signed a £1.5bn revolving credit facility to support its acquisition of Intu Properties. The facility, which is at an initial margin of 100 basis points with a syndicate of 12 of its relationship banks, has a maturity of three years. It can only be drawn on completion of the proposed Intu acquisition announced in December and will be used to repay selected ...

