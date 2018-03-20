

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings Plc (RYA.L, RYAAY) Tuesday said it has entered into a binding agreement with Niki Lauda to support his plan to develop and grow LaudaMotion GmbH, an Austrian Airline based in Vienna. As per the agreement Ryanair will acquire an initial 24.9 percent stake in LaudaMotion and later up to possible 75 percent, subject to EU Competition approval. The cost of this 75 percent investment in LaudaMotion will be less than 50 million euros.



LaudaMotion has assets, including A320 aircraft, of the former Niki Airline, and plans a range of scheduled and charter services from Germany, Austria and Switzerland primarily to Mediterranean leisure destinations.



Niki Lauda will chair the Board of the airline and oversee the implementation of his strategy. Ryanair will provide financial and management support to LaudaMotion as well as 6 wet-lease aircraft for S2018 to enable LaudaMotion to complete an extensive 21 aircraft flying program.



Ryanair will provide an additional 50 million euros for year one start up and operating costs. The airline is expected to reach profitability by year 3 of operations if their plan to grow the business to a fleet of at least 30 Airbus aircraft is successful.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX