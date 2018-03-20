Food Thickeners Market Worth $18.98 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 6.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalfood thickeners marketis expected to reach USD 18.98 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for the product in carbonated drinks and flavored beverages, is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Archer Daniels Midland Company, CP Kelco and Cargill Inc., are three major companies involved in manufacturing and supply of food thickeners internationally. These companies have tie-ups with farmers and other small scale raw material suppliers to procure raw material, which is then converted into various flavored food thickeners. High production volumes, huge product portfolio and wide distribution network of these players have resulted into their high market share.

The high-shelf life, wide availability, and low cost, are the factors which have made starch and its derivatives, a preferred choice for incorporation in bakery products and confectionery. Hydrocolloid based thickeners on the other hand have high stability, thickening, and gelling properties. However, its growth is expected to be hampered on account of its high price.

Manufacturers indulged in the industry stock raw materials to eliminate third-party intermediaries, and to avoid supply shortages. Major players are challenged with raw material price volatility and investments for product innovation required to survive the stiff competition in the market. The new entrants need to come up with significantly improved product quality with competitive pricing in order to sustain in the industry.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Food Thickeners Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Product (Starch, Hydrocolloids, Protein), By Application (Bakery, Confectionery, Beverages, Dairy), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/food-thickeners-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The low cost, high-shelf life and easy availability of starch resulted in the product dominating the food thickeners industry with over 42% of the market share in 2016, with the trend expected to continue over the forecast period

Rising demand for proteins on account of the various health benefits such as weight loss, healthy aging, and muscle building, are anticipated to propel the demand for dairy products

The changing culinary preferences and the robust growth of the food & beverage industry in Europe has resulted in the regional market to ascend at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period

has resulted in the regional market to ascend at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period The food thickeners market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, on account of rapid population growth coupled with the rising demand for baby food products, sauces, and dairy products in the country

is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period, on account of rapid population growth coupled with the rising demand for baby food products, sauces, and dairy products in the country The major players in the market including CP Kelko, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Cargill Inc., dominated the industry in 2016 , accounting over 70% of the overall market share

Grand View Research has segmented the global food thickeners market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Food Thickeners Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Starch Hydrocolloids Proteins

Food Thickeners Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Bakery Dairy Beverages Confectionery Others

Food Thickeners Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany France Asia Pacific India China Central & South America Brazil The Middle East & Africa



