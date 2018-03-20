

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose on Tuesday as a technology selloff faded and investors welcomed a preliminary deal on a transitional agreement that will lead to the orderly withdrawal of the U.K. Traders also looked ahead to the Fed and BoE meetings due this week for further direction.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 18 points or 0.26 percent at 7,061 in late opening deals after closing 1.7 percent lower the previous day.



Imperial Brands was marginally higher after it announced the disposal of a range of other tobacco products including roll your own brands, tubes, tips, cigarette papers and other accessories in the USA.



Fenner soared 25 percent after French tyre maker Michelin agreed to buy the British engineering company for 1.2 billion pounds ($1.7 billion).



GKN shares dropped 1 percent. The company's board said it noted the announcement by Melrose Industries and in particular its comments relating to GKN's UK pension schemes.



Ocado Group fell 1.5 percent. The online grocer said that its sales during the final week of the first quarter were impacted by the winter storms that caused widespread disruption.



Wood Group dropped over 1 percent on posting a FY loss.



Real estate firm Hammerson declined 1.4 percent. The company said it signed a 1.5 billion secured revolving credit facility at an initial margin of 100 basis points with a syndicate of twelve of its relationship banks.



