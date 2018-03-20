Jin Jiang International Attends the 52nd ITB Berlin with All of Its Major Brands

BERLIN, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 7 to 11, 2018, the annual ITB Berlin was successfully concluded in the Messe Berlin of Germany. As one of the largest comprehensive tourism enterprise groups in China, after the debut with its major brands in the trade show last year, Jin Jiang International Group attended this ITB Berlin again with all of its major brands at booth 119, Hall 9, such as Jin Jiang Hotel, Louvre Hotels Group of France, Plateno Group, Vienna Hotels Group and Jin Jiang Tourism, showing the abundant and high quality brand resources of Jin Jiang International Group to the global travel suppliers and audiences.

The first ITB Berlin was held in 1966. ITB Berlin is not only a pioneering international exhibition for global tourism industry, but also one of the most influential industry exhibitions of Europe and the world after over 50 years of development, playing an important role to drive the sustainable growth of global tourism market. According to statistics, more than 6 billion Euros of cooperative transactions are reached every year during ITB, and the high proportion of buyers with purchasing decision-making power highlights the value of the exhibition.

The booming tourism market of China is always regarded as a new growthpointof the global tourism market by the world tourism industry. As the largest market of tourist source in the world, the outbound tourism industry of China maintained steady development in the last year. At the same time, with the advantages in convenience provided by visa policies and mobile payment as well as efficient and comfortable transportation, China is increasingly favored by foreign tourists. The globalization strategy as well as investment and acquisition of Chinese tourism enterprises also show the increasing influence of Chinese enterprises on the world tourism industry.

The "Chinese Night" themed activity held during this ITB Berlin aims to give an opportunity for the Chinese tourism market to establish relationship and exchange ideas. As one of the important sponsors, Jin Jiang International Group provided full support. In that evening, nearly 200 industry partners, suppliers, experts and senior representatives of tourism industry from around the world gathered together to communicate and discuss the international tourism cooperation and express their insights.

In recent years, Jin Jiang International Group maintained its base in China and took the global-oriented approach, constantly integrating global resource allocation and accelerating the internationalization process. Firstly, it acquired the Louvre Hotels Group of France - the second largest hotel group in Europe, introducing this famous European brand to Asia; secondly, it made strategic investment in Plateno Group and Vienna Hotels Group. Currently, Jin Jiang International owns and operates 7,700 hotels and resorts in 67 countries and more than 550 cities with 800,000 rooms, becoming the fifth largest hotel group in the world.

Additionally, Jin Jiang International Group is also committed to promoting the deep historical culture and attentive service concept of Jin Jiang brand to the global tourists. As a high-star hotel brand of Jin Jiang International Group, Jin Jiang was created in the 1920s. Every Jin Jiang Hotel not only shows the local characteristic culture, but also tries to meet the increasingly diversified and personalized market consumption demand through continuous development. With the reappearance in this ITB Berlin, Jin Jiang International Group further strengthens its strategy of "Global Footprint and Cross-border Operation", accelerates the internationalization process, and will try todevelop the national brand "Jin Jiang" into a world-famous hotel group with core competitiveness.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/656350/Jin_Jiang_international_at_ITB.jpg