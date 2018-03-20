

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - PUMA SE (PMMAF.PK) announced, over the mid-term (2018-2022), the company expects the currency-adjusted consolidated net sales to grow around 10% on average per year until 2022. The EBIT margin is expected to reach a level of around 10% of consolidated net sales by 2022, at the latest.



PUMA will propose to the Annual General Meeting a distribution of a dividend of between 25% and 35% of the consolidated net earnings, starting with the dividend payout in 2019 for fiscal year 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX