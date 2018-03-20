

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (HIK.L) announced that its wholly owned US subsidiary West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp. has launched Ritonavir Tablets USP, 100 mg, the first AB-rated generic to Norvir tablets.1.



According to the FDA product approval letter, West-Ward is eligible for 180 days of generic drug exclusivity. Ritonavir is approved by FDA for use in combination with other antiretroviral agents for treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV-1) infection.



According to IQVIA, US sales of Norvir were approximately $208.5 million in the 12 months ending December 2017.



