WKN: A12E3P ISIN: CA55303L1013 
Aktie:
20.03.2018 | 10:56
ACCESSWIRE

Rockstone Research: Congratulations! MGX Nominated in 2 Categories as Finalist for the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards

"Finalists motivate the metals industry to new paradigms"

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2018 / Today, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG; OTCQB: MGXMF; Frankfurt: 1MG) announced that it has been nominated in 2 categories as a finalist for the S&P Global Platts Metal Awards.

MGX has been chosen as a finalist for "the Breakthrough Solution of the Year Award" (finalists include a total of 13 companies) as well as "the Base and Specialty Metals Industry Leadership Award" (other finalists in this category include Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. and Hindustan Zinc Ltd.).

Now celebrating its sixth anniversary, the prestigious Platts Global Metals Awards program was "originally developed to honor executives and companies that motivate the metals industry to new paradigms... by embodying excellence in leadership, innovation, safety, integrity and overall performance, while achieving goals in new and often surprising ways."

As this sounds like a perfect description of MGX and its rapid lithium extraction technology, it does not surprise that the Vancouver-based greentech company has been nominated as a finalist.

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4418-Congratulations-MGX-Nominated-in-2-Categories-as-a-Finalist-for-the-SP-Global-Platts-Metals-Awards

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4422-Glueckwunsch-MGX-in-2-Kategorien-zum-Finalisten-der-SP-Global-Platts-Metals-Awards-nominiert#

Disclaimer: Please read the full disclaimer within the full research report as fundamental risks and conflicts of interest exist.

SOURCE: Rockstone Research


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE