Orbis Tech Ltd, a retail and hospitality solutions provider, and Cybera, Inc., the leader in application-based SD-WAN services, today announced a global partnership to deliver simplified secure solutions for retailers at remote locations. The alliance sends a strong signal to the market from both organizations of their intention to continue to simplify complexity at remote locations, including payments network environment for those in petroleum, hospitality and other mixed model retail businesses.

"Our businesses are aligned in providing secure, simplified solutions in what is an increasingly complex environment," says Orbis Tech CEO, Jorundur Jorundsson. "The fully integrated, open platform provided by Orbis POS, BOS and HOS is most effective when protected within the Cybera secure SD-WAN environment. Our ongoing collaboration on a number of significant projects in Asia, Europe and the Americas has driven the desire to formalize this into a partnership."

Orbis Tech transforms the way retail, hospitality and petroleum businesses operate with its integrated, single platform point-of-sale, head office and back office solution. Cybera delivers managed network services that are secure, scalable and extensible. The company's application-based SD-WAN services are cloud-based and purpose-built for the specific needs of enterprises with many remote business locations. The combination of Cybera secure managed services with the Orbis Tech integrated platform provides customers across key verticals with a market-leading solution for site payments.

"Retail businesses have sophisticated technology requirements that must scale to hundreds or even thousands of business locations with small footprints and little to no on-site IT staff," says Cybera CEO, Andrew Lev. "Delivering secure, simplified solutions to these environments is critical. Working with Orbis Tech, we are able to provide a payments solution that empowers customers around the world and a platform for enabling new applications and services into the future."

About Orbis Tech Ltd

Orbis Tech has built an integrated, single platform Point of Sale, Back Office and Head Office Solution. Developed on an open platform, it transforms the way retail, hospitality and petroleum businesses operate. It enables hybrid business models to be run on a modular, single platform using existing hardware. Founded in 2008, Orbis Tech is headquartered in the United Kingdom with offices in Malaysia, New Zealand, Latin and South America. Orbis Tech supports a full end-to-end payment solution with joint-venture partner, Invenco Group Ltd. www.orbistech.com

About Cybera Inc.

Cybera enables business for distributed enterprises, including retail and hospitality, healthcare, financial services and other key verticals with many remote locations. The company is the market leader in delivering application-based SD-WAN services. Its cloud-based services are purpose-built for widely distributed enterprises and IoT devices, taking the complexity and cost out of secure application networking and future-proofing new business opportunities. This allows customers and managed service provider partners to bring on new network and security services across 1,000s of remote sites at a disruptive pace. Cybera has 1,200+ customers, including the world's largest SD-WAN deployment with 16,000+ locations. The company has been named an IDC Innovator, a Gartner Cool Vendor and recognized seven times by Inc 5000 as one of America's fastest growing private companies. Investors include Sumeru Equity Partners, a Silicon Valley-based spin out of Silver Lake. For more information about Cybera, visit www.cybera.com.

