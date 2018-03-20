Columbus Kicks Off Manufacturing 2020 Initiative with Industry Forecasting and Peer Benchmarking

NOTTINGHAM, England, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

At a glance:

Keynote r eport explores the impact of I ndustry 4.0 , concerns , opportunities and future manufacturing trends

Feature s opinion from technology leaders in food, automotive and industrial manufacturing

Columbus, the global digital business services provider has launched its Manufacturing 2020 initiative with a major report featuring research into the digital transformation of manufacturing. The report brings together industry thought-leadership and is intended to provide UK manufacturers with actionable data and advice on key industry-wide developments such as automation, turning data into action and the impact of Brexit.

The report spotlights the disruptive technologies manufacturers should invest in and explains the benefits of factory connectivity. It also looks at ways to close the skills gap and offers advice on integrating a traditional workforce with the new generation of digital natives. It is comprised of survey responses, case studies and interviews with stakeholders across the manufacturing industry, including Caterpillar, BMW and Weetabix, as well as specialist technology providers, such as Microsoft and Columbus.

As part of its wider Manufacturing 2020 initiative, Columbus is releasing further industry resources later this year to help organisations gauge the impact of the fourth industrial revolution and prepare them for future trends in manufacturing. This will include a webinar scheduled for 8 May to address the next steps of investing in disruptive technologies with insight from manufacturing giant, Mazak and Microsoft's global industry director for manufacturing, Colin Masson. Sign up for the webinar here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4FAGRiBHTkmjy1cGVIyE2A

Mary Hunter, Managing Director, Columbus UK

"Columbus has a wealth of experience in helping manufacturers on their digital transformation journey, advising on best practices for deploying technologies such as Data Analytics, cloud and the Internet of Things. Our experts are trusted advisors on digital strategies for manufacturers large and small across multiple sectors. The Manufacturing 2020 report is a great example of how we communicate this expertise and we will continue to deliver industry insights for the rest of the year under the Manufacturing 2020 initiative."

Kevin Bull, Product Strategy Director, Columbus UK

"The timing of the Manufacturing 2020 report is crucial. Digital transformation is giving manufacturers the tools to reach previously impossible productivity and profitability levels, but worries about Brexit, changes in workforce composition and the perceived risks of digitisation remain widespread. The report provides valuable insights into these issues and is therefore an essential resource for anyone seeking to understand the changes affecting manufacturers today."

