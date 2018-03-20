Box-it East Acquired by OASIS Group

DUBLIN, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

OASIS Group, the fastest growing records and information management (RIM) company across Europe, has confirmed the completion of a Box-it UK Limited franchise. In a deal finalised on March 9th, the company acquired Box-it East Limited located in Suffolk, UK.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/650664/OASIS_Group_Logo.jpg )



Previously noting their commitment for growth and expansion within the UK market, this acquisition brings with it a location that delivers on both. Providing new and existing clients enhanced access to group wide services, to include GDPR readiness tools, advanced scanning solutions and secure shredding, OASIS remains committed to their localised markets while providing access to wider coverage, if required.

"This addition allows us to achieve our objective of building a leading RIM business across every market we serve", stated Brian Connolly, Chief Executive Officer of OASIS Group. "Providing our clients access to a range of locations and solutions while continuing to deliver on a high level of service, is and will remain, a priority for us."

With the integration of Box-it East now underway, this transaction marks the 32nd successful acquisition for OASIS Group.

About OASIS Group

Serving clients since 1999, OASIS is one of the largest and most diverse professional record and information management companies in Europe. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with locations across the EU, OASIS employs over 500 team members and offers its services to over 5,000 clients throughout several industries including financial, legal, healthcare, government and educational sectors. Most recently, for the second consecutive year, OASIS Group was awarded a position on the '2018 Inc. 5000 Europe' list of fastest-growing private companies in Europe. www.OASISGroup.com

Media Contact:

Barbara Ellis

Director of Investment Relations

+353-1-866-6317

bellis@oasisgroup.com

