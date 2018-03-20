360-Degree Camera Market Growth Report at 23% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Analysis of 360-degree Camera Market Report 2018 and Forecast up to 2022 report is added in ReportsnReports.com. The report summarizes key statistics of the 360-degree Camera Market and the overall status of the 360-degree Camera. The report is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Our market research analysts estimate that the 360-degree camera market will grow steadily at a CAGR of more than by 2022. Key player are Insta360, Ricoh, Samsung Electronics. This industry research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the 360-degree camera market by application (filmmaking, events, and others), by end-user (professional and consumer), and by geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Segmentation by application and analysis of the 360-degree camera market

- Filmmaking

- Events

The filmmaking segment accounted for the major share of the 360 degree view camera market during 2017. During the forecast period, this segment will continue to grow steadily. The demand for the 360-degree camera is increasing in the filmmaking sector as it is extensively used for making short movies and advertisements.

Geographical segmentation and analysis of the 360-degree camera market

- Americas

- APAC

- EMEA

The Americas accounted for the maximum shares of the 360-degree view camera market during 2017. Our analysts have predicted that the Americas will witness steady growth in the next five years. The growth of this region can be attributed to the fact that the US was the major revenue-contributing country though it is dependent on the growth of the VR market.

