As per the announcement by Nordea Bank AB, the board of directors of Nordea Bank AB and a newly established and wholly-owned Finnish Company Nordea Holding Abp on October 25, 2017 signed a joint merger plan in which they have initiated a re-domiciliation of the parent company from Sweden to Finland. The change is approved by the shareholders in the AGM scheduled on March 15, 2018. Upon regulatory approvals, the change is anticipated to become fully effective on October 1st, 2018.



Upon Nordea Bank AB changing its country of domicile to Finland of the parent company, Nasdaq will implement this change in the Indexes based on section 3.1 (Index Share Eligibility) in the methodology https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/docs/Methodology_NORDIC.pdf.



The number of shares and free float in the respective National/Regional Indexes will be adjusted based on the changed Nasdaq Index domicile. These changes are anticipated to become effective in the second half of 2018 following the completeness of the merger.



For Indexes reviewed on a daily basis for index inclusion, the changes will become effective as soon as practicable. For indexes with a regularly scheduled review period, the adjustment will occur at the next individual index effective review date.



For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team



