Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline Technologies Launches New Paymode-X APIs

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that helps make business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced the release of a new set of application programming interfaces (APIs) to enable easy, secure connectivity for banks, corporate clients, and other third-parties to the company's Paymode-X platform.

The enhanced set of APIs will enable flexible, frictionless access to the Paymode-X member network and all of its integrated B2B payment processing capabilities including card, ACH, check and wire payments. Banks can deliver leading payments technology to their clients in the context of their existing branded platforms, granting them greater control over the user experience.

"Seamless, plug-and-play connectivity to Paymode-X accelerates the adoption of electronic payment solutions for banks and their clients," said Doug Cranston, Vice President of Product Management, Bottomline Technologies. "This provides our partners with the tools they need to bring Paymode-X technology to market quickly, securely and in a way that best meets the needs of their customers."

Paymode-X APIs come with supporting developer documentation, which is easy to access and use via an interactive web portal for partners.

"The enhanced APIs are just one of the ways Paymode-X makes business payments simple, smart and secure for banks and their business customers," said Cranston.

Paymode-X is the largest and fastest-growing B2B electronic payment network, processing over $200 billion per year to more than 385,000 member organizations. Payers and Vendors harness the power of this innovative, cloud-based solution to simplify the migration to electronic payments.

About Bottomline Technologies: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps businesses make complex business payments simple, smart and secure. Businesses and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, effective cash management tools, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, we delight our customers through offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Businesses around the world depend on Bottomline solutions to help them pay and get paid, including some of the world's largest systemic banks, private and publicly traded companies and Insurers. For more information, visit www.bottomline.com (https://www.bottomline.com/).

