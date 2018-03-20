Synopsys Announces 2018 Open Source Rookies of the Year

Autonomous Driving, Scalable Blockchain, and Virtual Network Functions Orchestration Among Groundbreaking Open Source Projects

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Continuing a decade-long tradition established by Black Duck Software, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq:SNPS), today announced the 10th annual Open Source Rookies of the Year, recognizing the top new open source projects initiated in 2017. Spanning an array of functions and technologies, the 2018 Open Source Rookies invest their efforts in everything from autonomous driving, scalable blockchain, and virtual network functions (VNF) orchestration to personal security and relationship management.

"Black Duck by Synopsys has recognized some of the most innovative open source projects over the past 10 years," said Patrick Carey, director of product marketing at Synopsys, who heads the annual rookies selection process. "We've seen honorees like Kubernetes, Docker, Ansible, Bootstrap, NuGet, and OpenStack evolve to become some of the most influential open source projects in the market. We expect this year's rookies to be no exception."

The 2018 Open Source Rookies of the Year

Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP)

Supported by carrier members, whose subscribers represent 60% of the worldwide market, ONAP has quickly risen to be the most prominent open source VNF orchestration platform and a critical contributor to the success of 5G cellular networks.

RChain

RChain seeks to establish the possibility of building a scalable, secure, and sustainable blockchain. With it, they intend to implement a decentralized, immutable, and global compute infrastructure.

Monica



Monica is a self-proclaimed personal relationship management system that combines the flexibility of a classic Rolodex with the dynamic versatility of modern social networks and turns to the open source community both to evolve the technology and to derive the strategy.

Apollo Auto



Baidu is seeking to clear a path for innovation with Apollo, an open autonomous driving platform and flexible architecture. Apollo enables Tier 1 providers, OEMs, and startups to build their own autonomous vehicles without the burden of "reinventing the wheel."

Haven



The Guardian Project and the Freedom of the Press Foundation are working in collaboration to create a personal physical security application to transmit situational awareness of the environment surrounding a mobile device, using secure communications technologies and hardware already present in Android-based endpoint devices.

Prettier



Prettier is a self-described opinionated code formatter with the goal of ending conflict among development groups and resolving IDE formatting woes by standardizing the representation of code regardless of how it is originally constructed, without affecting its execution.

Common Voice



In June 2017, Mozilla's Open Innovation team launched Common Voice with the goal of establishing the world's largest open collection of human voice data to provide startups, innovators, and research universities with reliable datasets with which to train machine learning models for speech technologies.

