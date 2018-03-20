Fibocom Officially Launched the M910-GL Series of Global LPWA Module

SHENZHEN, China, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16th March, 2018, Fibocom officially launched the M910-GL series of global multi-mode LPWA module, adding a new member to LPWA application.

Designed and developed based on Qualcomm 9206 platform, Fibocom M910-GL adopts LGA packaging. With LTE Cat-M /NB-IoT/GPRS global bands, it is an upgrade of the traditional 2G/3G module. M910-GL facilitates product development by supporting eSIM with rich hardware interfaces such as GPIO, ADC and UART. Its global certifications enable users for quick time to market. Fibocom M910-GL is suitable for smart metering, intelligent parking, smart homes, intelligent building and other low-power IoT applications. This year, Fibocom will further develop the M910 module series and produce different versions to meet the needs of networks in different regionsto create more business opportunities for customers in global market expansion.

Fibocom is the first cellular module and IoT solution provider (stock code: 300638) listed in theShenzhen Stock Exchange (ChiNext), and also an active player in promoting partnerships within the IoT value chain, from modem suppliers to device suppliers, domestically and internationally. Fibocom always focuses on the development of IoTand endeavors to promote the IoT globalization, helping our customers and partners to gain additional footprint the world of IoT.

