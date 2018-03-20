

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British house price inflation eased marginally in January after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.



The house price index climbed 4.9 percent year-over-year in January, just below the 5.0 rise in December, which was revised down from a 5.2 percent increase reported earlier.



The average UK house price was GBP 226,000 in January, which was GBP 11,000 higher than in the same month of the prior year and unchanged from last month.



House price inflation in England alone was 4.6 percent in January. House prices grew 4.5 percent in Wales and a 7.3 percent rise seen in Scotland.



On a regional basis, London remained the region with the highest average house price at GBP 486,000, followed by the South East and the East of England.



On a monthly basis, house prices dropped 0.3 percent at the start of the year.



