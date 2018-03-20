Highly flexible portfolio and risk analytics solution enables better investment and risk decisions, improves operational efficiency, and reduces operational risk.

FINCAD, the leading provider of enterprise portfolio and risk analytics for multi-asset derivatives and fixed income, today announced that Chartis Research has named the company best-of-breed in its Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology 2018 report. Chartis is a leading provider of research and analysis into the global market for risk technology.

"FINCAD's portfolio and risk analytics solution is best-of-breed by virtue of its completeness of offering and market potential," said Sidhartha Dash, Research Director at Chartis. "It provides a flexible and customizable platform for portfolio and risk analytics that enables better investment and risk decisions, improves operational efficiency, and reduces operational risk. The solution also offers advanced capabilities in derivatives and structured products."

FINCAD has over 50 leading hedge funds clients with a combined AUM of over $1 trillion. The FINCAD F3 solution enables hedge funds to expand into complex derivatives, new asset classes and emerging markets with a comprehensive library of industry-standard tools and models, and make better portfolio and hedging decisions with accurate valuation and a complete set of intra-day risk reports. In addition, FINCAD F3 offers the built-in functionality and ease of use of off-the-shelf software, combined with unlimited flexibility and the ability to customize to a firm's specific trading strategy, workflow and reporting requirements. It also easily integrates with existing systems and data sources. In addition to the recognition from Chartis, FINCAD was recently named "Best Derivatives Valuation and Risk Solution"at The Hedge Fund JournalAwards 2018

Ahmad Namini PhD, CTO Director of Quantitative Analytics at a large global macro hedge fund said, "FINCAD provides out-of-the-box, state of the art and well-tested analytics for highly diverse securities under different market conditions. If there are new products you want to trade, FINCAD allows you to add them quickly, and when you have analytics of that pedigree, you save a lot of time."

"We're honored that Chartis Research has recognized our portfolio and risk capabilities as best-of-breed for hedge fund risk management technology," said Bob Park, President, CEO and Founder of FINCAD. "We work closely with our hedge fund clients to deliver flexible portfolio and risk analytics solutions that help funds make better investment decisions. Whether it is building more accurate curves, modeling complex instruments, monitoring Greeks and sensitivities or testing scenarios, our goal is to help our hedge fund clients achieve a competitive edge in a complex marketplace."

About FINCAD

FINCAD is the leading provider of enterprise portfolio and risk analytics for multi-asset derivatives and fixed income. An industry standard since 1990, our advanced analytics, flexible architecture and patented technology enable financial institutions to make better investment and risk decisions. Our goal is to provide our clients with solutions that help them achieve their goals, with no compromises. Clients include leading global asset managers, hedge funds, insurance companies, pension funds, banks and auditors. For more information, visit www.fincad.com.

About Chartis

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis into the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis's goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology. The RiskTech Quadrant has a sophisticated ranking methodology to explain which solutions would be best for buyers, depending on their implementation strategies.

RiskTech Quadrant, RiskTech100 and FinTech Quadrant are registered trademarks of Chartis Research. www.chartis-research.com

