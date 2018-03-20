AIM-quoted hydrocarbon resources firm Hurricane Energy has completed two 'horizontal Xmas trees' at its early production system at its Lancaster Field operations. A Xmas tree is a stack of valves installed on a subsea wellhead to provide a controllable interface between the well and production facilities. The preparation of the new horizontal Xmas trees has allowed Hurricane to pass the ball to Proserv UK to carry out integration and testing with its intervention workover control systems before ...

