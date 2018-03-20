Property company NewRiver said it had won a deal with Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council to redevelop a 66-acre leisure park in Basingstoke for an undisclosed sum. NewRiver's proposals currently comprise approximately 500,000 sq ft of leisure and approximately 200,000 sq ft of designer outlet shopping. "The company is confident that this unique combination of leisure and designer outlet shopping will appeal to the local community and a catchment significantly beyond Basingstoke in one of the ...

