Glencore has agreed to buy Rio Tinto's 82% interest in the Hail Creek coal mine in Australia for $1.7bn. As part of the deal, it will also buy the adjacent coal resources and Rio's 71.2% interest in the Valeria coal resource in central Queensland. Hail Creek is located 120km south-west of Mackay and in 2017 produced about 9.4m tonnes of coal for export from the Dalrymple Bay Coal Terminal. The remaining 18% of Hail is owned by Nippon Steel Australia, Marubeni Coal and Sumisho Coal. Each joint ...

