Imperial Brands has sold a range of accessories and roll-your-own brands in the US in an effort to simplify its business. The cigarette maker said the sale of tubes, tips, cigarette papers and other accessories, together with the roll-your-own brands, would sharpen its focus on sales from its core tobacco business and so-called next generation products. Imperial did not disclose the buyer or the amount received for the business. It said profit on the sale was included in non-operating income ...

