Dienstag, 20.03.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

20.03.2018 | 11:21
PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation FMSW 2.25% USD 500mn senior due 2020

Post-stabilisation notice

20th March 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

FMS Wertmanagement

USD 500,000,000 senior, unsecured Tap due 2020

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone+49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:FMS Wertmanagement
Guarantor (if any):The Financial Market Stabilisation Fund of the Federal Republic of Germany
ISIN:XS1762964028
Aggregate nominal amount:USD 500,000,000.00
Description:2.25% senior, unsecured Notes due 3rd February 2020 - immediately fungible
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Credit Agricole CIB
Toronto-Dominion Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into theUnited States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2018 PR Newswire