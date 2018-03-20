

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 19-March-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,624,551.70 12.1107



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2008585 USD 34,029,470.03 16.942



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 135152 USD 2,851,459.72 21.0982



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,721,673.60 19.7217



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 19/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,383,836.80 10.7677



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6650000 USD 71,920,485.12 10.8151



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 46,926,153.67 12.5807



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 418,851.31 13.9571



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,174,126.10 16.3984



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 16,280,253.61 16.5956



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,089,891.75 11.0349



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 54,359,992.14 17.2571



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 19/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 46,815,185.31 19.1082



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3242725 EUR 57,378,263.05 17.6945



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 19/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 686000 EUR 10,298,345.51 15.0122



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 19/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 270000 EUR 4,161,568.50 15.4132



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 332000 EUR 5,566,825.62 16.7675



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,335,265.84 18.5454



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 19/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,624,521.43 16.4574



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 16,160,566.70 10.4939



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,291,643.17 18.4494



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 19/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,191,223.46 20.6719



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,671,378.23 21.181



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 19/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,363,621.28 17.9393



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,605,828.95 17.9387



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 19/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,774,424.25 13.4103



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 19/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,332,801.84 19.1505



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 19/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,655,318.65 16.4482



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 19/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 5,866,471.71 11.0686



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 19/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 58,008,899.01 20.7471



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 19/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13737000 USD 226,291,715.35 16.4732



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 19/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 5,096,524.62 17.768



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,375,881.60 5.2094



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 19/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 31,695,212.14 18.8523



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 19/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,042,878.55 16.0443



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 19/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,859,588.04 14.3045



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 19/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 410,062.29 18.1524



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 19/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 340,234.41 21.2647



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 19/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 520000 USD 11,258,843.52 21.6516



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 19/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 18,103,928.66 19.8944



