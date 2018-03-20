Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global orthopedic devices market. This new report will provide expert market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The report will present an updated analysis of the market, offering an analysis based on the impact of prominent drivers and recent trends on the market. It will also provide an in-depth understanding of the market segments.

The upgraded research report on the orthopedic devices market is an integral part of Technavio's orthopedics and medical devices portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research reports on the orthopedics and medical devices market, covering the latest market trends, drivers, and challenges. Some of the topics covered include joint reconstruction, eye care surgical, brachytherapy devices, operating table, and pressure relief devices.

Growth opportunities in the market

Technavio's previous report on the global orthopedic devices market projected that the Americas showed the highest potential in 2015, with a market share of 61%, as compared to APAC and EMEA. Factors such as the rise in aging population, increase in the number of orthopedic disorder patients, and the launch of new products led to market growth in this region.

In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Technological developments related to medical technology is one of the key drivers for the market. Some of the examples of technologically advanced products include bioabsorbable implants and titanium-based orthopedic devices. They help in reducing the complications associated with the use of bioabsorbable materials. Advantages such as rigidity, strength, fracture toughness, and increased mechanical performance offered by these implants are driving the market growth."

Technavio's new report on the global orthopedic devices market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions.

Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Factors driving growth in the market

Emerging trends in the market

Market opportunities and factors impeding growth

