Drill Rigs Market Growth to Propel Due to Increasing Demand, Growing Research & Development Activities, Technical Innovations and Rapid Industrialization: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Drill Rigs Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe.

A machine used to make holes by penetrating in the sub-surface of Earth is known as a drilling rig. They have a number of applications such as to drill oil wells, water wells, etc.

The size of the machine may vary depending upon the type of application. The small to medium sized rigs are installed on trucks or trailers and can be easily moved from one place to another. Therefore, they are also called mobile rigs. Whereas, massive structure rigs can be either onshore rigs or offshore rigs.

The factors that propel the growth of the Drill Rigs Market include increasing demand, growing research & development activities, technical innovations and rapid industrialization.

On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as high operational cost.

Drill Rigs Market is classified on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and geography.

Drill Rigs Market is classified on the basis of product type as jumbo drill rigs, top hammer drills, down-the-hole drills (DTH drill rigs) and others.

Drill Rigs Market is classified on the basis of application as quarries, mines and others.

Drill Rigs Market is classified on the basis of distribution channel as specialty stores, online stores and others.

Drill Rigs Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

Access 106 page research report with TOC on "Drill Rigs Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-drill-rigs-market-professional-survey-report-2016

The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Drill Rigs Market include Atlas Copco, Everdigm, Dando Drilling International Ltd, Junjin CSM, Sandvik, Sun Machinery Corp., Watson, and others.

Notes:

Production, means the output of Drill Rigs

Revenue, means the sales value of Drill Rigs

This report studies Drill Rigs in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2011 to 2015, and forecast to 2021.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

Atlas Copco

Sandvik

Furukawa

Junjin CSM

Everdigm

Sun Machinery Corp.

Watson

Dando Drilling International Ltd

By types, the market can be split into

Top Hammer Drills

Down-the-hole Drills (DTH drill rigs)

Jumbo drill rigs

By Application, the market can be split into

Mines

Quarries

Other

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:



Visual & Audible Signaling Devices Market

Automatic Planting Machinery Market

Trapezoidal Belts Market

Synchronous Belts Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/