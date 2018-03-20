Medical Imaging Equipment Market to Gain From Extensive R&D Activities in Order to Develop Advanced Products Till 2022 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, March 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of Product as X-Ray Devices, Ultrasound Systems, Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment, and Nuclear Imaging Equipment. Medical imaging is a procedure that is employed to generate images and views of organs and tissues within the body. It is basically a kind of diagnostic testing that is said to be quite helpful for the utilization in diagnosis and treatment.

The process of medical imaging is normally of two types entailing classical medical imaging and contemporary medical imaging. The most common medical imaging is X-Rays that make use of high energy radiation that goes through skin and tissue but doesn't pass through bones. It is known that this particular process is painless, non-invasive and quick. The prominent factors that are playing a major role in raising the share of the market include rising occurrence of target diseases, rising geriatric population, augmentation in the demand for 3D medical imaging equipment, and emergence of the initiatives taken up by the government and private organizations in the medical imaging equipment market.

Moreover, it has been noticed that more and more of emphasis is being laid on the Research & Development activities in order to offer high-quality imaging for improved diagnosis and treatment of diseases. However, it has been observed that the pressure on healthcare budgets is rising in the United States and excise duty is being forced on medical device manufacturers and these factors are eventually becoming the major challenges for the growth of the market.

Other factors that are also turning as major obstacles in the growth of the market include reduced adoption of digital technology-based systems, conventional CT, and MRI scanners among patients. However, it is said that the medical imaging equipment market still has a huge prospect to develop with the initiation of cloud-based medical imaging.

Browse 111 page research report with TOC on "Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/medical-imaging-equipment-market

Among all the product types, X-Ray imaging devices is covering the largest share in the market, the reason being rising frequency of cardiovascular, respiratory, and gastrointestinal disorders and easy availability of X-Ray devices. Medical Imaging Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of technology as X-Ray Devices, Ultrasound Systems, Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment, and Nuclear Imaging Equipment.

Medical Imaging Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of geographical region as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA). As far as the geography is concerned, North America is lately leading the market and it is estimated that the region will witness a great upsurge in the near future. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also showing huge growth, the reason being taking up of initiatives by the government authorities that has ultimately resulted in augmented focus on the enhancement of healthcare infrastructure in numerous developing economies.

The key players operating in the Medical Imaging Equipment Market include GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Genesis Medical Imaging Inc., Fonar Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Hologic Inc, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd., and Carestream Health Inc.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Implantable Cardiac Pacemaker Market

Diabetes Management Devices Market

Tonometer Market

Coronary Stent Market

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Key Players Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

• Philips Healthcare

• GE Healthcare

• Siemens Healthcare

• Hologic

• Shimadzu

• Samsung Medison

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

• X-Ray Devices

• Ultrasound Systems

• Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Equipment

• Nuclear Imaging Equipment

Global Medical Imaging Equipment Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion, 2012 - 2022)

• Hospitals

• Clinic

• Research Institute

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com



Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/