Emerging Markets Continue to Offer a Wealth of Attractive Opportunities Say Leading Asset Managers

Emirates NBD Asset Management, Jupiter Asset Management and UTI International today jointly hosted an investment symposium at the Atrium in DIFC, covering a range of Emerging Market (EM) investment themes. The panel discussions, under the theme of "Emerging Markets: Fighting Fit", included trends and projections for the wealth management industry and were attended by leading investment analysts and financial advisors.

Suvo Sarkar, Senior Executive Vice President, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD Group said:

"Emirates NBD Asset Management has continually expanded its EM range, debt and equity, and firmly believes that now is the right time for investors in the GCC to increase their exposure to Emerging Markets. Around 60% of the global GDP comes from EM economies and they are the engine for global growth, with the differential in projected 2018 growth rates between EM and Developed markets expected to be around 3%."

The exchange of ideas and sharing of expertise by senior figures and fund managers from the three leading asset managers included panels covering distribution, views from CEOs and opinions from specialised portfolio managers. Regional thought leadership from Emirates NBD Asset Management was complemented by international insights from Jupiter Asset Management and UTI International.

Maarten Slendebroek, Chief Executive Officer of Jupiter Asset Management commented:

"Jupiter has an established pedigree in Emerging Market investing, and a long history of allocating to third party Emerging Market managers through our successful multi-asset solutions. We have had a strong presence in the region since 2013, when we were sub-delegated to manage four funds for Emirates NBD Asset Management. This local exposure enables us to explore new opportunities for more diverse investment allocation, and new inflows to our funds."

Leo Puri, Managing Director of UTI Asset Management Co. Ltd. said:

"India's high level of macroeconomic stability and fiscal discipline saw the country achieve a recent sovereign ratings upgrade by Moody's - the first in fourteen years. Indian equities are becoming an increasingly attractive asset class amongst most global asset allocators. Our collaboration with Emirates NBD Asset Management in managing their Shari'a compliant Indian Equity Fund is the central pillar that we seek to build further products around for the region."

