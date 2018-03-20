Synexus, the world's leading site network for clinical trials, has opened its first dedicated research centre in the Czech Republic capital of Prague. While Synexus has been operating in the country for more than two years through affiliated sites, this investment in a state-of-the-art clinic recognizes the great potential to expand its clinical research activities in the Czech Republic.

"The opening of our new Prague clinic is an exciting and much-anticipated development for Synexus and our clients," said Dr. Radoslaw Janiak, the company's president and chief operating officer. "Not only does this significantly expand our capabilities in Eastern Europe, but our high-tech laboratory and patient facilities also mean our clinic can welcome greater numbers of patients and run more complex trials."

The new clinic is one of the most advanced clinical trial sites in the Czech Republic and has its own dedicated team of GCP (good clinical practices) trained doctors and nurses who will provide patients with a level of comfort and professionalism usually found only in private health care facilities. With the opening of the Prague facility, Synexus is now working with almost 200 clinical research sites across the globe.

The centre was unveiled to senior executives of pharmaceutical companies and contract research organisations from across Central and Eastern Europe by Dr Janiak, who was accompanied by Wojciech Szczepanik, Synexus' Managing Director for Central and Eastern Europe. The facility, which has gone through a substantial refit, officially will open its doors to patients on 21st March.

About Synexus

Synexus is the world's leading site network for clinical trials, offering unmatched site network capabilities to help biopharmaceutical and contract research organization customers find the right patient for the right trial at the right time. The Synexus global site network includes nearly 200 sites and 1,500 employees spanning 11 countries, offering access to more than 100 million patients in key clinical development markets. Synexus provides data-driven site selection and activation, combined with proven patient engagement and retention expertise across the U.S., Europe, Africa and India. To learn more, please visit www.synexus.com.

